Buffalo-based Aqueous plays at Party in the Park in downtown Rochester on August 8, 2019. (WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another week of summer in Rochester — another week of events and concerts in the area!

There is a wide range of events for locals to look forward to this week — some are very festive and others are more relaxed.

Here is a list of what to expect this week in terms of events:

This year’s Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival will be held at Parcel 5 Friday and Saturday, with the gates opening on both days at 4 p.m.

Performances at the festival include Big Daddy Kane, Adina Howard, Kid ‘N Play, and more. Additionally, students from the Eastman School of Music will be performing at the festival as well.

Those looking for tickets to the festival can find them on the festival’s website by clicking here. You can purchase ticket combos or tickets for the individual days — either general admission or premium.

The Cat Fanciers’ Association will be hosting cat shows this weekend at the Sweden Clarkson-Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

Over 125 cats will be at the cat show showcasing their agile skills! There will also be face paintings, coloring books for kids, “Pet Me Cats,” and a variety of vendors.

Tickets for the show can either be purchased at the door or can be bought online by clicking here.

Flour City Brewers Fest

The annual craft beer festival will be held on Friday at the Rochester Public Market. The event will be hosted by Rohrbach Brewing Co.

The festival will feature a multitude of different breweries and vendors showcasing their products at the festival. These breweries include the Roc Brewing Co., Three Heads Brewing, and Heroes Brewing Company. A full list can be found on the event’s website.

The event will be held from 6 p.m., to 9 p.m. for those purchasing general admission tickets. If you bought the $75 tickets before they were sold out, you will be allowed in an hour early. Ticket info can be found here.

Greece’s Food Truck Rodeo & Summer Concert

The Town of Greece will be holding it’s own Food Truck Rodeo and Concert Tuesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Greece Town Hall Campus.

There will be many local food trucks at the event and the concert performing that night is the Skycoasters!

More information about the event can be found on the Town of Greece’s website.

Party in the Park

The community favorite Party in the Park’s final concert of the year will be held Thursday evening.

Performing on the final evening will be singer Joe Samba at 6:30 p.m. and funk band Lettuce at 8:30 p.m. In addition, the Craft Beer Garden will be there for one final night.

Those looking for tickets to attend the final night can click here for more information.

You can find more events and activities in the Greater Rochester Area by visiting our Community Calendar page here.