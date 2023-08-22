ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester has entered into a new week that brings many events and concerts along with it!

There are many events in the Rochester area to look forward to in the days ahead. Here is a breakdown of what you can look forward to this week:

The Sunflower Spectacular at Wickham Farms continues this week as guests can head down to the farms to enjoy a variety of sunflowers.

The event features 30 varieties of sunflowers across 10 acres, 20 types of specialty flowers for bouquets, and many opportunities for pictures.

In addition, there are over 30 different attractions on the farm, such as a corn maze, a big slide down a hill, a mini-golf course, and more family-fun activities.

The Sunflower Spectacular will run through the rest of this week and next week until the final day on Monday, September 4.

Get ready to party — as the second-to-last installment of Wegmans Concert by the Shore music series.

For this week, Allegro, which is described as “Western New York’s Premier Party Band,” will be playing at Ontario Beach Park. This week’s musical theme is “Party music.”

As usual with the other concerts in this series, the concert will kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. The last concert will be on August 30 featuring the group “Ruby Shooz.”

Although not in Rochester, the Great New York State Fair is widely regarded as a summer tradition among many in New York — and it is kicking off on Wednesday!

This year’s fair will feature plenty of rides, competitions, food, and vendors. The Fair will also be celebrating “The Summer of Hip-Hop” and artists like Salt-N-Pepa, Slick Rick, and Ludacris will be performing throughout the days of the festival.

For tickets to the fair, you can purchase them online for $6 or pay at the entrance with a credit card. The final day of the New York State Fair is Wednesday, September 4.’

Downtown Definitely’s second-annual Movies with a Downtown View continues Friday evening with a movie people of all ages can enjoy!

Disney & Pixar’s 2020 film “Soul” will be screened Friday evening at Parcel 5. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to check out the food trucks and bring a blanket or chair before the movie begins at 8 p.m.

The next and final film to be screened in this four-part event series is “Top Gun: Maverick,” which will be shown on Friday, September 8.

The Fairport Music Festival returns this year, featuring over 30 bands performing through Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26.

In addition, the festival will feature a multitude of food trucks, activities, local vendors, and arts and crafts — all for a good cause!

The event will be held once again to raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door for $25. Kids under 12 get in for free.

