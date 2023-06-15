ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced that a parade will be held to celebrate Juneteenth this year.

The parade will begin on Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. The route begins in the area of Chestnut Street and Court Street. It will then turn right onto East Avenue and right again on South Union Street. The route will then turn onto Howell Street before ending on Savannah Street.

After the parade, there will be an opening ceremony and an elders ceremony at the Strong National Museum of Play. The ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m.

The Juneteenth festivities don’t stop with the parade — afterward, there will be a festival at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park featuring local entertainment. The city’s Juneteenth

Committee also aims to highlight Black and brown business owners.