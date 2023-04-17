ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the weather gets warmer and summer gets closer, the City of Rochester announced the line-up of parades for the season.

During these parades, city officials say they will provide resources such as street closures, barriers, police support, trash cans, and coordination free of charge for parade organizers.

Below is a list of the parades, along with the dates and the routes each parade will take:

Lilac Parade — Friday, May 12: Held on the second day of the Lilac Festival, the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. The route will start on South Ave. near Science Pkwy. before heading to Highland Ave. and ending near Goodman St.

Memorial Day Parade — Monday, May 29 : The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on East Avenue and Alexander Street. The parade will head west on Main Street and finish in the area of Main St. and Fitzhugh St.

Pride Fest Parade — Saturday, July 15: Beginning at 1 p.m. on Park Ave. and Alexander St., the parade will head east on Park Ave. before ending on Park Ave. and Culver Rd.

Labor Day Parade — Monday, September 4: The route will start on East and Alexander before heading west on Main St. and finishing near Fitzhugh St. The official start time for the parade has not been announced yet.

City officials have also announced other parades, but the routes and start times have not been confirmed yet:

Juneteenth Parade — Saturday, June 17.

Puerto Rican Parade — Saturday, August 5.

Carifest Parade — Saturday, August 12.