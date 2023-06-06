Savor the sounds of bagpipes across the Museum grounds at the annual Celtic Faire, coming up Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Celebrate and explore Celtic heritage and culture as the Genesee Country Village & Museum transforms their 19th-century village and Great Meadow with their annual Celtic Faire this weekend, June 10 through 11.

Food, Drink, & Shopping

The Museum will be full of traditional foods, treats, and craft beverages on this festival weekend. At the Freight House Pub, scotch eggs, turkey legs, and historical craft beer are on the menu, while the festival will have various specialty food vendors to choose from with freshly baked breads, Galician-style filloas and shortbread, 19th-century baked goods, and more. Also be sure to stop by the historic Hosmer’s Inn for a tea house experience, where costumed historical interpreters will be serving iced tea, hot tea, lemonade, and a lemon 1-2-3-4 cake, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

Stop by the artisan market to find a number of vendors and artisans offering everything from kilts, to traditional Welsh cookies, to jewelry and knits, and more.

Music and Dance

Music will fill the museum grounds, where visitors will be greeted with traditional pipe and drum melodies, along with the music of A Bit of Irish Street Band and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann of Rochester. Live dance will bring the faire alive, with vibrant demonstrations by ROCeltic, Rochester Academy of Irish Dance, and Royal Scottish Country Dance Society of Buffalo.

Celtic Faire Highlights

Get ready to pick up a sword and shield on Sunday, June 11, as the Celtic Faire is offering the opportunity to join HEMA and SAFD-certified instructors for a historical weapons workshop series. Classes available will highlight sword, shield, and broadsword, and will present a blend of intensive combat training, martial arts, and stagecraft, paired with an exploration of Celtic mythology. Participants must be 16 or older, and tickets must be purchased online in advance in addition to admission.

At the Great Meadow, spectators can cheer on displays of strength as athletes compete in historical Scottish demonstrations of strength, agility, and skill during the traditional Highland Games. Also, be sure not to miss the Adult Sheaf Toss at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Celtic traditions and culture may be found in the many Scottish clans in the Greater Rochester area, and a number of these clans will have representatives set up in booths at the Celtic Faire to present and discuss lineage, genealogy, tartan history, and more. The John L. Wehle Gallery will also have samples of tartan and historic garments from the Susan Greene Costume Collection for faire-goers to explore.

A ticket to the Celtic Faire also includes admission to the Historic Village, where the museum says visitors can learn about skirting fleeces and sheep shearing on the Pioneer Farm, see Irish flax processing, spinning linen, and dyeing at Keiffer House, smell Irish soda bread baking in the Livingston Backus Kitchen, explore Irish crochet and Celtic lace demonstrations in the Town Hall, and more.

Admission

For a full list of events, clans, vendors, and further information, visit the Genesee Country Village & Museum website.

Secure an early bird discount by purchasing tickets for Celtic Faire online early, before June 9, here.