The show is still April 22 and 23. (Photo: Dan Gross)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re a LEGO fan in the Rochester area, then you may be interested in the upcoming BrickUniverse Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience happening this weekend.

The expo is touring across the United States and is making a stop at the Dome Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Described by organizers as “the Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience,” it will feature exhibits constructed entirely from — what else? — LEGOs.

According to the event’s website, each exhibit was constructed by professional LEGO artists. The event will also feature building zones and “brick merchants.”

VIP tickets for the event are sold out, but the website says that there are still enough general admission tickets for sale.

Saturday’s times will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., or 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, the available times are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

VIP ticket holders will be able to enjoy the expo Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.