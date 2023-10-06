ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ‘LoveAid Dance Party’ — a benefit event for the Arc of Monroe and Mary Cariola Center — has been postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

According to a representative for the Floreano Convention Center, the venue currently has no further information at this time regarding the cause of the postponement.

In a post on Facebook, LoveAid says they will be announcing a new date for the event soon.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience. For those of you that have already purchased your tickets, your tickets will automatically default to being valid for the new event date. For refunds, please email marketing@loveaid.com.”