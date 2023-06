ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It is now the second-to-last day of the 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.

The headliners for Friday are Damon Fowler at 7 p.m. and the Artimus Pyle Band paying tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at 9 p.m. — both of which are free shows.

Friday marks day eight of the festival. Despite the festival being almost over, there are still plenty of performances to check out: