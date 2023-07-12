ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Look to the skies! The A.P. Property Services Rochester Air Show is coming up soon to the Greater Rochester Airport.

The show will take off Saturday, August 12 through Sunday, August 13, with gates opening on each day from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For those wondering about ticket prices, parking, or what to generally expect to see at the air show, we have created a guide to the event below:

Tickets:

As mentioned above, tickets are still on sale for the show. The event’s website has four types of tickets available for the show:

General Admission: $40 (Children 12 and under free with an adult)

Reserved seating: $50 SOLD OUT Saturday

VIP Flight Deck Experience — Adult Ticket; $250

VIP Flight Deck Experience — Kids ages 12 and Under Ticket: $200.

For the VIP Flight tickets, amenities include in and out privileges to wander the grounds, access to a tented area, continental breakfast, and complimentary beverages.

It should be noted that all ticket purchases, including for parking, are final — no refunds and no rain checks.

Parking:

Parking with a shuttle currently costs $15. The location of the shuttle lots will be announced soon.

There is also reserved parking available at $25. Guests who pay for this will be allowed to park near Gate 15 at the show’s grounds.

If you purchased the VIP Flight Deck ticket as mentioned above, there is special parking for you, which is near the reserved parking area.

Attendees are advised not to park at the airport terminal — there is no access from the north side of the airport to the south side.

A full parking can be found on the air show’s website by clicking here.

Road Closures:

Even if you aren’t planning on attending, drivers should expect road closures near the airport during the show.

The following roads will be closed from August 12 at 8 a.m. to August 13 at 6 p.m.:

Old Beahan Road at Scottsville Road

Milstead Way at Paul Road

Wiedner Road at Old Beahan Road

Avion Drive at Paul Road

Paul Road from Scottsville Road to Beahan Road

Patriot Way from Scottsville Road to Old Beahan Road

The road closures and times may be subject to change as the dates of the show get closer.

Performances:

The air show has at least 14 performances featuring different types of planes. The website notes that the following performances are subject to change:

United States Air Force Thunderbirds.

Michael Goulian Aerosports.

Rock Volker’s Sukhoi SU-26 M Aerobatics.

Redline Airshows featuring Ken Rieder and Shaun Roessner flying Van’s RV-8 aircraft.

High Flight Mustangs P-51 Demo Team — “Little Witch” and “Mad Max”

Class of ’45

Bent Wings Bros. (Corsair Demo)

Misty Blues Skydiving Team

National Warplane Museum’s Whiskey 7

Jason Flood (S2B Pitts & Cub Comedy Act)

Coast Guard MH-65

C-17 & KC-135 Demo (requested)

USAF Bomber Flyby (requested)

C-5 Galaxy (Awaiting approval)

KC-135 (Awaiting approval)

The dates and times for these performances have not been confirmed yet.

For more details about the air show, you can check out its website by clicking here.