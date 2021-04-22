ESL to build 3 new branches in City of Rochester, 1st on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ESL Federal Credit Union announced it will be building a new branch on Lake Avenue in the City of Rochester.

The new branch will be the first of three ESL plans to build in the City — the other two locations are still being determined.

The new branch will be located at 250 Lake Ave. and will serve as a relocation of its current office at 379 State St. The new Lake Avenue branch will employ a staff of seven, and serve as a more accessible option for both pedestrians and vehicles.

“We have long served City of Rochester residents with our State Street Office, and relocating the branch to a new site, less than a mile north, will allow us to deliver a better, more accessible experience for our customers,” Marcelina Nobrega Courtney, Senior Vice President/Director, Retail Banking said in a statement.

“We know access to financial products and services is a key tenant to building financial wellness and wealth. With this new branch, we reaffirm our commitment to assisting City of Rochester residents and businesses with their banking needs.”

The full-service facility will be approximately 5,600 square feet offering personal, business banking, and wealth management services. The office will also include such amenities as ATMs, teller drive-up lanes, bike rack, accessibility to the bus line, and a connecting pedestrian walkway to Lake Avenue.

ESL is scheduled to begin its groundbreaking this summer, with an expected opening in Fall 2021.

