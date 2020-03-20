Emergency food distribution in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Community Cupboard and Foodlink are holding a drive-thru food distribution event at Bishop Kearney High School.

Residents will get a box of food supplies intending to help feed a family of four for several days.

“There will be approximately 15,000 pounds of food provided to upwards of 300 families. Due to limited supply, boxes will be provided to only those who have pre-registered with the Town,” a press release about the event said.

The distribution will go on Friday from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at Bishop Kearney High School, 25 Kings Highway.