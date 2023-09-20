ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday night, there’s a ceremony presenting what’s known as the oldest and most prestigious civic award in Rochester.

Elaine Spaull will be honored with the 85th Rochester Rotary Award!

She’s spent more than 45 years serving the community as an educator, lawyer, elected official, youth advocate, and social activist. Spaull is currently the executive director of The Center for Youth.

“To be a city councilwoman for 12 years, to serve our city, that’s an honor,” Spaull added. “Serving at The Center of Youth, that’s an honor so while it is work and it is determination and dedication it comes easily because of the support.”

Rotary will present the award during a reception at the George Eastman Museum. Proceeds benefit the group’s Sunshine Camp.