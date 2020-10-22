Eastridge High School celebrates Spirt Week despite pandemic challenges

(Elena Bernard photo)

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into nearly every facet of life this year, perhaps none more so than celebrations and festivities.

However, even COVID-19 couldn’t stop Eastridge High School from celebrating Spirit Week.

Even though most fall sports have been cancelled, teacher Elena Bernard tells News 8 that the administration decided to move forward with the annual Spirit Week festivities.

Instead of Bernard’s personal favorite activity — the hallway decorating competition — it was decided that the students would decorate the school’s courtyard instead, to allow for social distancing.

The theme was “Events of 2020” — a theme that these students know and captured well.

“These kids amazed me,” Bernard said. “Original poems, luminary bags, paintings, and other heartwarming tributes — go Lancers!”