Eastman School holds equity in music conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastman School of Music called attention to the challenges woman face in the professional music world on Tuesday.

The event — called the Gender Equity in Music Conference — started in 2018 when allegations of gender discrimination surfaced from the “Me Too” movement. The conference was the result of months of work and included workshops and presentations from music industry leaders.

“These biases have existed for a very long time in the profession,” Donna Brink Fox, of academic and student affairs said. “That has allowed a kind of complacency about this imbalance between opportunities for young women and opportunities for members of other genders.”

The event’s keynote speaker was Elizabeth Rowe from the Boston Symphony Orchestra. She made worldwide headlines in 2018 when she filed an equal pay lawsuit.