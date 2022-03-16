ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local group is preparing to help those in need as we approach the holidays with an Easter Basket Food Drive.

The drive is being put on by Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County and aims to confront violence in the community by using kindness.

Founder Clay Harris is asking the community to donate any non-perishable food items they can spare.

“What we want to do is we want anybody who is struggling and that need Easter dinner and they don’t know where they’re going to get the money from to buy the food for dinner, that’s why we’re here,” founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope, Clay Harris said.

The organization says they were able to raise 4,000 food baskets over 2020 and 2021. They were all donated to local veterans and community members in need.

You can find food donation drop-off locations by visiting the organization’s website.