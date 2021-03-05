Easter basket food drive in Rochester helps those in need prepare for holiday meal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local officers, churches, and law enforcement came together Thursday to kick off a community food drive event, preparing for the upcoming Easter holiday.

This event was in collaboration with Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County, of Monroe County’s largest community outreach organizations.

Their goal is to provide food baskets, including ham and other typical Easter dinner dishes, to veterans and community members in need.

“It’s a matter of the community coming together and to recognize the sacrifices that our military men and women have made throughout the world, throughout the globe, and the least we can do is to give back, to donate,” said Mr. Clay Harris, Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County founder.

This is the organization’s first Easter food drive, but they had a successful Thanksgiving food drive back in November where they donated nearly 2,000 baskets of food to those in need.