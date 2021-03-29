Easter Basket Food Drive aims to help those in need, unite the community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is seeking donations and volunteers to support its Easter Basket Food Drive.

Donations are being accepted through April 2.

Clay Harris, the founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County, and Monroe County Legislator Stephen Brew discussed the initiative and the purpose behind it Monday on News 8.

“What we’re trying to do here is not only help our military, and our veterans, but also the community at large,” said Harris. “We’re really trying to do a significant outreach with an Easter Basket Food Drive concentrating on our military, but the community in general, who are in need at this very difficult time. The least we can do is try to give back just a little bit.”

Brew explained how this Easter Basket Food Drive represents a larger goal of bringing people together. “The food drive is the basis of our event and the need in the community is certainly food and the type of support that Clay had mentioned. But the underlying factor here I would like to mention is the fact that as our organization is named – Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County – it’s the uniting aspect of our outreach is what we’re really trying to emphasize. And it’s just been an honor to be able to sort of bridge the gap between the government side of things in the community and actually show that we, as elected officials, are heavily committed to doing all that we can to support these types of outreach efforts.”

Harris appealed to the community to join the cause and help make a difference. “They can go to our website – unitingthroughhope.com – and it’s a great website. It’s very interactive and easy to maneuver in. They can donate, which we need a lot of donations still. They can volunteer – and they can help in many different ways – and we definitely do appreciate that. We need as much volunteering, as many donations as we can by April 2 so we can get these food baskets out to our men and women in the military and the community in general. We’re going to be delivering to our seniors also who can’t get out. So it’s a heavy lift and it’s a lot of work. We’re rolling up our sleeves and, again, we appreciate Channel 8 for helping us out to get the word out, but we need help from the community. So whoever is hearing what we’re asking, please, donate. Go to our website, unitingthroughhope.com – and we can use all of the help you can give us.”

Harris specifically thanks WROC News 8 General Manager Wendy Bello, News Director Steve Koles, Creative Services Director Terry Kowalski, and reporter Atyia Collins for their efforts supporting Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County.