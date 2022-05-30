ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East Rochester saw tons of local veterans, families, and children come together for its famous Memorial Day Parade Saturday.

Despite less-than-favorable weather, hundreds gathered for what has become an annual staple.

Included in that group was Tom Conners, a World War 2 vet who says this parade is an important event for the area — and for him.

“Well… I’m a World War 2 veteran and I’ve been coming to this thing ever since I was a kid,” Conners said. “This is a tradition in East Rochester that’s been alive since after World War 1 — so I’ve always attended.”

Following the parade, Current Post Commander Thomas Wojick, along with members of American Legion Post #1917, held their annual remembrance ceremony at the “Station of Heroes.”

Guests in attendance for the ceremony included Congressman Joseph Morelle, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Senator Samra Brouk, and New York State Rep. Jennifer Lunsford.

Gallery