East High School opens first-of-its kind on-camps barbershop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East High School celebrated the grand opening of East Cutting Edge barbershop Monday, a new on-campus barbershop.

It’s a first-of-its-kind for the Rochester City School District, and will provide free haircuts to East Upper and Lower School students.

East Cutting Edge is made possible through a partnership with United Professional Barbers and Cosmetologists Association (UPBCA) and officials say it will provide an opportunity for both organizations to create a safe environment to “provide services, skills exposure, life skills, and quality of life education to Rochester youth.”

UPBCA board members will staff the barbershop, located in the A Wing at East, and some partnering barbers include: Wade Davis from Wade and Me Salon; Andre Morrison from Andres Barbershop; Johnny Scott from Top Notch Barbershop; and Willie Lightfoot from New Creations Unisex Shop.

East Cutting Edge will be open for two hours every Monday or Tuesday to provide the free haircuts for students who sign up for appointments ahead of time.