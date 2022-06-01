ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students who attend Rochester City Schools say it’s time to hold adults accountable for their safety — and local leaders attending a community symposium Wednesday morning agree — that the violence in and out of school requires urgent action.

Joining the students were Sheriff Todd Baxter, District Attorney Sandra Doorley, the Rochester School Board, the Rochester Police Department, and many others from the community. Those leaders said they want to do something, but no one has the ‘one’ solution to fix all the problems with violence.

Students said they want to feel secure in the classroom, but at the same time, don’t want police in the hallways. They’d prefer separate, dedicated civilian security.

With the endless cycle of violence, Aaniyah Battiste with Northeast College Prep said something has got to change in this community.

“There’s so much hatred in this world. Black people killing Black people, white people killing white people. We just need to change and come together and be successful. I don’t want to see (any) of my friends die. I don’t want to see anybody die and have a parent cry over their kid that got killed unexpectedly. You feel me? Nobody should feel like they have to walk in the street with a gun because they’re not safe. Cops killing Black kids just to kill them. You can’t kill someone just to kill them and then expect us to be like ‘why you all kill each other?’ It’s because you kill us. You all kill people like me,” she said.

Denim Weaver with Northeast College Prep says so many classmates are caught in a cycle of violence.

“My friends, you know that got hurt and stuff like that — it’s bad that it’s normal, but it’s normal. It’s like an everyday thing. Like when I go to school, we’re guaranteed a fight. We’re guaranteed a security guard getting beat up. It’s just normal. Now, I’m numb to it,” he says.

Ayonnie Johnson goes to North East High School. She says it takes a village to come together to solve many of these problems. She says many would feel better if there were more committed school safety officers in the hallways (It’s important to note, that this is not the same as a police school resource officer).

“I would feel safer in school if we had more SSO’s, you know, people (who) actually, security that actually wants to come and do their job — build that bond, not just come for the money, but to come for the bond (with) the kids,” she said.

RPD Captain Mark Mura was there, and he said it saddens him that so many don’t trust the police — he added so many officers are good people.

At the end of the symposium, everyone vowed to continue this conversation — the next opportunity will be Thursday at a separate RCSD workshop on school safety.