E-scooter share program coming to Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The new bike and scooter share program is rolling out in suburbs across our area, after launching in the city of Rochester last month. The Town of Irondequoit will be one of the first to have electronic scooters for residents to use.

The scooters will be placed at the Irondequoit town hall and eventually all throughout the town, as part of the new partnership between the town of Irondequoit and vendor company HOPR.

The bike and scooter share program launched n the city of Rochester Friday, June 4. Partnering with vendor company HOPR, The City of Rochester is offering 200 pedal bikes, 200 electric bikes and 100 electric scooters.

“Well it helps us to connect to one another it helps us make sure that we can be mobile without having to get in our cars, I think that’s what people want,” said Dave Seeley, Irondequoit Town Supervisor.

The Town of Irondequoit has been working on extending sidewalks and bike paths. Residents that live here are excited about the possibility of hoping on a scooter and saving money on gas.

“Sometimes a lot of stuff is really close and you don’t want to drive a million miles to go across the street so to speak so I think it would help a lot,” said Monica Williams, Irondequoit resident.

“It’s a pretty town to get around anyway lots of sidewalks and I think it will just be an added bonus,” said Addilyn Dence, Irondequoit resident.

While many are excited, there are concerns about theft.

“I don’t see any success with this program because the people will be wanting to steal it,” said Paul R, Irondequoit resident.

According to HOPR, riders could be charged the total value of the vehicle plus fees for lost or stolen equipment.

As of now, 5 locations are planned throughout the town of Irondequoit, and the Irondequoit supervisor predicts success with the program for the town.

“It’s a great way to connect with the community, I think. Especially if you’re visiting the community but you know what better way to get from point A to point B, than to ride a bike in our great neighborhoods,” said Seeley.

The supervisor predicts in the next couple of weeks the scooters will be ready to go. HOPR’s E-bikes and e-scooters charge just over 20 cents per minute.