Dunkin donates to Veterans Outreach Center

In honor of Veterans Day, Dunkin’ Donuts has donated 300 pounds of coffee to the Veterans Outreach Center, here in Rochester.

The coffee will be distributed to Rochester-area veterans in need throughout this upcoming holiday season. Dunkin’ said they are happy to participate in this small act of kindness for those who have given so much for our country.

“It is so important to give back to veterans,” Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland said. “Veterans Outreach Center is a great organization supporting those who actually are the true heroes of America. They are the ones that actually fought for our country.”

In addition to the coffee donation, all veterans, and those on active duty, can get a free donut of their choice on Wednesday.