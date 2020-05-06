Drive-thru food distribution events in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County is hosting two drive-thru food distribution events.

Registration is required and it’s first come, first served. You can register by phone at 585-243-7110.

“Close to 700 households were served during the last round of food distribution. This speaks to the current demand for food support throughout our community during this challenging time.” Angela Ellis, Deputy County Administrator, said in a statement. “These events are made possible thanks to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, including our friends at Foodlink, local school districts and farms, county staff, and volunteers.”

The events will be on May 16 from 9 through 11 a.m. at the Dansville Central School District, 282 Main Street, and on May 20 from 3 through 5 p.m. at the Geneseo Central School District, 4050 Avon Geneseo Road.