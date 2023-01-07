ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-area donut shop Donuts Delite is showing their support for Hamlin with their new Pray for Damar Donuts.

The owner says there will also be generic bills donuts available. They will only be sold Sunday, January 8, so get them while you can!

Donuts can be purchased individually, or as a platter with several sizes available.

100% of the proceeds of the donuts purchased will be donated to his charity, Chasing M’s,

which has raised over $8.3 million as of January 7.

“The big thing is to give back, so Rochester let’s show them that we care too, and how much we care,” Nick Semeraro, Owner of Donuts Delite, said. “Let’s pull together.”

Semerao said that donations raised from the donuts will also be matched.

“People that can give back a little bit here and there, maybe they don’t know how, just come by and we will donate all of the proceeds will go to his foundation.”