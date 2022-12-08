ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrated its city-wide expansion at Heroes Brewing on Wednesday.

The Imagination Library is a service that mails books to families — a child under five years old can receive a book addressed to them. The books are sent to children for free.

The goal of the program is to inspire children to read. Matt Present, the founder of the Rochester chapter of Imagination Library, explains the positives of the service.

“The Imagination Library is cool, it takes something that’s important — reading books, and it makes it easy for families, there aren’t transportation barriers, it arrives straight to the door, and we found that parents and caretakers really love it,” Present said. “And kids’ vocabulary expands and kids show up to school on the first day ready to hit the ground running.”

Additionally, according to the celebration’s Facebook page, a new beer was brewed in honor of Imagination Library called “Knowledge Train” and part of the proceeds made from the beer will go towards buying new books for children.

The Imagination Library is currently accepting donations — those looking to donate can do so on the Rochester chapter’s website.