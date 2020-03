BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Volunteer Ambulance got a special note, but not from a patient.

Dr. Bryce Yerman, an emergency physician at Strong Memorial Hospital and a Brighton Town Resident, decided to put up a thank you sign.

He got the idea after he saw a thank you sign put up for a local doctor from an out-of-state doctor, thanking him for serving during the pandemic.

Yerman though its not just doctors, but also first responders fighting this battle so he said thank you.