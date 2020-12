ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In late November, on his way home from work, Brighton Police Officer Derick Fera noticed a vehicle on the side of the road in town, with a woman hysterical. He stopped on the busy roadway to see if he could help.

"That's when she said her baby was choking. I advised her I just got out of work and I'm a cop,"Fera said. Fera used his first aid training to remove an obstruction in the child's airway.