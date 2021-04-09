Dick’s Sporting Good store opens in Victor with rock climbing wall, batting cages, and more

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Dick’s Sporting Goods in Victor opened on Friday, with new athletic features.

The new store has a 17,000 square foot outdoor turf field, running track, a rock climbing wall, a batting cage for baseball and softball and countless other activities. 

Staff said they hope to roll out community engagement programs like field days, yoga classes and more once COVID-19 protocols allow.

“It’s really nothing like anyone has ever seen before,” Dick’s Sporting Goods Employee Megan Reyes said. “We want to be a sports destination.”

Reyes says come winter, that 17,000 square foot field will be transformed in to an ice rink.

