ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dibella’s Subs treated medical staff at Strong Memorial Hospital to lunch Friday.

The Dibella’s team delivered 55 trays of subs at 10 a.m. in the first of four drop-offs scheduled for Friday and Saturday to accommodate staff working different shifts.

Dibella’s officials say they were happy to provide the food to recognize the “hard work and dedication” of the Strong staff.