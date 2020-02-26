Deputies promoted in Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of deputies in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are taking on new leadership roles after a swearing in ceremony on Tuesday.

While the ceremony is necessary, it isn’t mandatory to make the event public. But Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said those promoted deserved the recognition.

“Everyone of the deputies that got promoted today, they’ve had years and years of a difficult life being a police officer, being a law enforcement officer. It’s difficult on them and the families. So bringing them all together is the way we should do it,” Baxter said.

The promotions included members of the command staff, the police bureau and the jail bureau.

“I don’t expect them to be yes people. I expect them to be involved, be innovators, be doers. Find better ways to do things, find a better and challenge to do things in a better way for them.”