Defunding the police: ‘Reallocating resources to get to the root of the problem’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Defunding the police is what many Black Lives Matter protesters are calling for nationwide and Rochester is no exception. But what does it really mean?

Danielle Ponder is the diversity and inclusion officer for the Monroe County Public Defenders office. She said the idea of defunding the police is actually simple. She said money being given to the police right now should be used to instead fund the services people need most.

Here in Rochester, that would mean reallocating $100 million.

Ponder said many of her clients that end up in the criminal justice system need other services like drug treatment, a steady job, or mental health services. She said funding these areas instead of police will help everyone involved.

“Anyone out there that is concerned about public safety then you should really be passionate about defunding the police because we know the money we’re giving to police hasn’t been effective in dealing with some of these core issues and honestly it sets the police up for failure,” Ponder said.

Special assistant public defender Elizabeth Riley also said police are put into situations they’re not equipped to deal with.

“The problem is we’ve defunded mental health so we need to shift that back so the police aren’t put in there to deal with the mentally ill,” said Riley.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary echoed these ideas on Wednesday. He said when programs are cut, police end up filling those voids.

“I think when we talk about defunding the police I think one aspect of it is when you look at legislatures around the country, I think what we’re finding is that there are many services that are cut. We can do so much training and it doesn’t equate to what we’re asking police officers to do with regard to being a doctor, a lawyer, social worker, mental health therapist, family therapist,” Singletary said.

Also on the horizon is statewide police reform, including the repealing of 50A. This is a law that’s sealed internal police records for decades.

The lawyers said repealing it will give the public a better idea of what’s going on within the police department and give public defenders the chance to look into patterns of behavior with specific officers.

Governor Cuomo said he plans to sign the bill to repeal 50A, as well as other reforms such as banning chokeholds.