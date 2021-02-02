‘Deeply disturbing’ Willow, Bivona Center respond after 9-year-old pepper sprayed by police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Willow Domestic Violence Center and Bivonia Child Advocacy center released a joint statement on Tuesday responding to the incident from Friday when a Rochester police officer handcuffed and pepper sprayed a 9-year-old.

“As parents, watching the video of a distressed nine-year-old child being handcuffed and pepper sprayed was deeply disturbing. As leaders of agencies that stand against violence and provide support services for victims, we see this incident as an anguished cry for help, not only for this young child, but for the mental health and wellbeing of our entire community. The impact of trauma is acutely felt in moments like these as we bear witness to this young child’s pain and fear. We know that the pandemic has exacerbated violence, particularly family violence, within our community.

As mental health crisis continues to rise due to the pandemic, we stand firm that family violence and mental health crises require a compassionate, trained, and trauma informed response. Collaboration is key to addressing these complex issues of family violence and mental health that require interagency communication, systems for supporting each other’s work, cross training and the community. We need you, the community, to join with us in speaking out against all forms of violence. The ripple effects of community violence and trauma impact us all, including responding officers. It is clear that the prevention of community violence – and a compassionate community response – can only be achieved through persistent outreach to individuals, families and organizations.

At Willow and Bivona, we know the critical importance of strong partnerships. We work closely with victim advocates, social workers, therapists, schools, CPS, the courts, law enforcement, and most significantly, the families and children impacted by violence. We know from experience that our partners are strongly supportive of prevention and collaborative efforts. The newly formed Person-in-Crisis initiative, which was not called to respond in this instance, is one such collaborative effort involving many community agencies and it is ready to be dispatched at a moment’s notice – they are the backup that needs to be called in for mental health situations. We offer training, support and assistance as we strive together to develop immediate trauma informed responses to community crisis.

One Rochester police officer involved in the pepper spraying of a 9-year-old has been suspended, and two others have been placed on administrative leave. According to the Rochester Police Department, all three have been removed from patrol duties.

The suspensions are in effect until, at minimum, the results of an internal investigation into the events that transpired Friday are concluded.

Monday afternoon, city officials said the officers were suspended with pay, on the condition that a suspension without pay couldn’t last more than 30 days without a concluded internal investigation.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing abuse, call Willow 24/7 at 585-222-SAFE (7233) or Bivona at (585) 935-7800.