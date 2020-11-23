Hope Dealers provides free Thanksgiving meals for over 200 people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Thanksgiving meal was provided for more than 200 people on Sunday.

Hope Dealers — a volunteer run organization providing counseling for those dealing with drug addiction — provided Thanksgiving meals for more than 200 people in the area on Sunday.

Organizers said they have been battling two pandemics in our area, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis so they wanted to offer support in the form of a hot meal and company.

“I think that it’s really important now for our community to come together to have a moment of peace and thankfulness and have a good meal with the right restrictions of course,” Vice President of Hope Dealers Karena Lee Gordon-Smith said.

“If you or anybody that you know is struggling with addiction or mental health issues, we can help you.”

Support can be reach at the 24-hour hotline number: 585-633-8690.

Sunday’s gathering was the second annual HopesGiving event.

Organizers said an anonymous donor purchased the supplies needed for the event.