‘Day of Dignity’ provides essential supplies, love for Rochester families in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Islamic Relief USA collaborated with ‘Barakah Muslim Charity’ in Rochester to hold the annual ‘Day of Dignity’ event Saturday. Coats, food and essentials were given out to those in need.

Low-income families, homeless and underprivileged people in the region gathered around Jefferson Avenue throughout the day to receive a hot plate of food, a haircut or even a health test.

According to Islamic Relief USA, ‘Day of Dignity’ is about helping our neighbors, who may be less fortunate.

The ‘Barakah Muslim Charity’ is built on serving people in need of help, without passing judgements.

“This is really supporting the families who are in need and who really could benefit from this,” Barakah Charity Finance Director Almaomer Hodzic said. “The message is in the title of the event — Day of Dignity.”

Among the items distributed were winter gloves, hats and health screenings for blood pressures.

‘Day of Dignity’ has been organized for three consecutive years.