ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Daniel Law’s Task Force will be holding the first of many meetings to get public feedback on dealing with behavioral health crises.

According to the NYS Office of Mental Health, this will be one of many stakeholder meetings for the task force to improve the way communities engage with people in a behavioral health crisis.

In March of 2020, Daniel Prude was having what NYS Attorney General Letitia James called a “mental health crisis.” Body camera footage showed police pinning him while he was naked and putting a mesh spit mask over his head. He was hospitalized and died days later.

The task force was established in response to Prude’s death in order to guide behavioral health crisis response and diversion services.

This first meeting will be held virtually from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the second meeting taking place on Tuesday, November 28 in Albany.