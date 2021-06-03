Cyclists ride 3,500 miles to raise awareness for diabetes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two cyclists are making their way across the country — 3,500 miles — to help raise awareness about diabetes.

Rich Kerbel and Thom Deller, both 70 years old, are riding from California to Rhode Island to support the virtual American Diabetes Association “Tour de Cure.” The two made a stop in Rochester on Wednesday to meet with other cyclists.

Since this year’s event is virtual, the pair decided to create their own ride for the cause.

“This is our virtual Tour de Cure I guess,” Dellar said.

“Diabetes is an issue in my family. I have a sister with it, a niece with it. My uncle died because of it. So it’s important to get some research done, so when we made a decision to go with a charity, we decided that was the charity.”

The 30th Anniversary of the Upstate New York ADA’s Tour de Cure is scheduled for next Saturday, June 12.