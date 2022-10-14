ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester K9 teams were handed a huge surprise by Crime Stopper members Friday, in the form of $25,000 in raised donations and new puppies.

The funds were brought together after a year-long campaign by Rochester area crime stoppers and will be used toward obstacle course training equipment, supplies and emergency veterinary for local K9 departments.

To celebrate, K9 teams from Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Gates Police, Brockport Police Department and Greece Police Department and were all treated to a Texas BBQ luncheon.

“The Crime Stoppers mission, especially with the increase in homicides and violent crimes, is to assist law enforcement in getting dangerous drugs and weapons off the street,” said Crime Stopper board member Joyce Palumbo said. “The K9s’ outstanding detection and tracking abilities have become an increasingly important tool in the fight against illegal drugs and guns, and our corporate donors have recognized the need to support them.”

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers programs include an Anonymous Tip Line, Reward Fund, Crime Watch Flyer, Scholarship Fund, Good Citizen Award and the popular K9 Initiative.