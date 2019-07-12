Crime spike in the city of Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) Violent crime is on the rise in the City of Rochester.

Within the past week, there have been four homicides and numerous shootings. People who live in the city say something needs to be done.

Investigators say 26-year-old Daniel Sutton was shot and killed on Ernst Street. Shirley Henry says the recent rash of shootings are senseless. “I got grand-kids the age of the boy that got killed yesterday,” said Henry. “I just want it to be safe out here for my grandchildren. Right now it is not safe for anyone to walk.”

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary says the shootings are troubling, and that he wants to make a change. Singletary is calling on the community for help.

“What my call of action to the community is, is that in order for us to specifically address [these incidents], we need to know who is involved, who are the players involved. Anticipate where the next instance of violence is going to occur,” says Singletary.

The Police Chief says there will be more patrols and traffic stops in the area.