COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall with Congressmen Morelle, Reed and Katko

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressmen Joe Morelle, Tom Reed and John Katko will be taking part in a News 8 Town Hall on Tuesday evening.

The special will be aired and live streamed from 7 to 8 p.m.

Your COVID-19 questions:

Blevery1806 – With social distancing in place, as the days get warmer there are many long haired pets (I have 2 myself) that are in need of grooming.Typically a groomer works one on one with a pet. How soon do you feel it will be before this type of business will be reopening?

Donna — 1) Why are workers not wearing face mask correctly? Not covering their noses. Why are so many people allowed into stores without face masks? Can people with medical reasons (asthma-COPD) refuse to wear face masks? 2) There was a small spike in cases 10 to 12 days after Easter Sunday. Has anyone checked the cases against where the vigil was held? 3) We know who will be working with the Governor to reopen NYS in the Western and Finger Lakes regions. Who will be oversee the Southern Tier region?

Mary Brett — If states with the highest number of COVID-19 are forced into bankruptcy as the Senate Majority leader suggests, is this country prepared to bear the financial burden since we are the states that contribute the most to federal coffers? States such as Kentucky contribute MUCH less and take out WAY more.Please comment and tell us exactly what steps you are taking to address this obvious political ploy on the part of the Senate Majority leader. Please be clear, be specific and transparent.

Matthew Bilowus — if masks are mandated, how can someone report an institution that does not abide by that mandate? And what kind of enforcement are we looking at?

Melissa Seaman — First Question/concern: Instead of giving death toll and number of cases… give the overall numbers and actually present the chance of even catching Covid-19, because once you do that you will see you have the same overall chance of catching the flu as you do Covid-19.

Second Question: actually find out how bad it is for your immune system to stay inside for a long period of time? Also, the mental state and physical state it does to your immune system?

Third Question: why is the media promoting bad information to put Americans in a “fear” state is that so our government can actually see that they can control the people? So, where does that take our freedom in the USA? Oh that is right to keep us “safe”! Safe in who’s eyes us as citizens or the government? I am sure this is too much of question and probably be overlooked but I can tell you a lot of citizens I know are thinking this!

Natalie Jones — NYS passed a law in January permitting adopted adults the right to obtain their pre-adoption birth certificate. With the current Covid crisis, many of us are still waiting for their certificates to be processed. My check was cashed on February 3, and I still haven’t received my birth certificate. I am over 70 years old and would like to get it before I get any older. Any idea when the NYS Department of Health will again be processing the OBCs?