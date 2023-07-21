ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Women’s Rights Historical Park will be celebrating the 175th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention this weekend.

The convention was held back in 1848 and was the first public meeting focusing on the social, civil, and religious rights of women.

Each day of the convention, the Declaration of Sentiments was read to describe the ways laws failed to protect women’s rights, safety, and potential, which ties into the theme of the 175th anniversary.

The theme of this year’s event is “Women, Gender, and The Law.” The speakers and guests at the event will explore the laws, conditions, and legal structures at the time that prompted the Seneca Falls Women’s Rights Convention.

“We are excited to have visitors to join us as we discuss the ways that the Seneca Falls Convention inspired changes in American democracy and representation, and the most fundamental pillars of American citizenship,” said Chief of Interpretation Janine Waller.

Convention Days begins on Friday and will go on until Sunday at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park.

In addition, Governor Hochul will also be in Seneca Falls Friday night. She will be delivering remarks at the Women’s March ERA Rally to celebrate the anniversary.