SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Construction for the $55 million affordable and supportive housing development in Syracuse has begun.

According to the Governor’s Office, the project will convert the historic four-building Moyer Factory complex into 128 apartments and ground floor commercial space, with 50 homes reserved for individuals and families in need of supportive services. The Moyer Factory complex was originally built in 1881 but has been vacant since 2005.

All of the apartments in the building will be affordable to households earning at or below 60% of the area’s median income. Out of the 128 apartments, 50 will be designated as supportive units, where residents will have access to on-site services funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health.

Residential amenities will include a landscaped private courtyard, laundry room, secure entrance community room, program offices, and off-street parking. Supportive services offered through the building will include counseling and case management.

The project is a part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s statewide plan to make housing more affordable, equitable, and stable. According to the New York State Budget, a $25 billion, five-year, comprehensive housing plan was secured.

The plan will increase the housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York. The plan includes 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.