Conifer breaks ground on new affordable housing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Conifer Realty breaking ground on new affordable housing in Rochester.

Neighbors used a sledgehammer to break down a ceremonial wall yesterday on Manhattan Square Drive. Conifer Realty has already made upgrades to apartments in the Southeast Towers and work is now beginning at the Savannah Tower.

“This beautiful affordable housing will have a huge impact on this entire neighborhood and sets a national example of what we can do when we come together as a community,” Regional VP Development, Conifer Realty Lisa Kaseman said.

“We come back now to the real reason why these buildings were built,” Former Mayor of Rochester William Johnson said. “They fell out of this favor. The owners didn’t take care of them, tenants began to leave. They were not modernized, Conifer stepped into that breach.”

Confier will also builid a new resident community center at that site.