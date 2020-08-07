Concrete poured at skate park site in the City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New progress was made on Friday at the Rochester City Skate Park on South Avenue.

Construction is continuing with new concrete poured on Friday at the site. Officials in charge of the project said it’s time Rochester competed with other cities that already have skate parks and other entertainment options.

“Other cities around the country have realized that skate parks are basically drivers for different opportunities for our young folks and for our older folks,” Norman Jones of the Rochester Department of Environmental Services said. “It’s a happy place, it’s a meaningful place. It’s something that we should be doing here.”

The skate park is scheduled to open this fall.