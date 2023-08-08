ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As summer is coming to a close, the window of opportunity to take advantage of the assortment of local concerts is growing smaller— but don’t worry. With fall still over a whole month away, there is still time to make it to one of the many shows that are free to little cost this week.

Wegmans Concerts by the Shore

August 9

August 9: Atlas (Funk music)

Wegmans Concerts by the Shore returns at Ontario Beach Park Wednesday, featuring the 9-piece band, Atlas, who are “known for their electrifying performances and infectious energy.”

The concert is free for everyone to attend and starts at 7 p.m.

Party in the Park

August 10

The popular concert series takes place at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, with this week’s show featuring The Pete Griffith Group as the opener, and Twiddle headlining.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and performances begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for Party in the Park start at $7, and children 12 and under are free. VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are also available to upgrade the Party in the Park experience.

Bands on the Bricks

August 11

Rochester’s annual “Bands on the Bricks” concert series returns Friday evening at the Rochester Public Market.

Opening the show will be Kidbess & the Magic Ring, with headliner Donna the Buffalo ending the night.

Admission is free, with, of course, the option to purchase food, drinks, and other items from local vendors. The concert runs from 6 through 10 p.m.

Pittsford Summer Concert Series

August 11

Friday nights along the canal are filled with music in Pittsford, with this week featuring a performance from The Brothers Blue.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The concert series takes place at Carpenter Park at the Port of Pittsford every Friday until the end of August.

Spencerport Music on the Canal

August 13

The Village of Spencerport will be hosting their concert series, rain or shine, at the Spencerport Village Gazebo located at The Erie Canal near Union Street.

This week’s performance will feature The Coupe De’ Villes, and the show begins at 6:30 p.m., free to the public.

Check back with News 8 next week for our updated picks of local entertainment in the region for the community to enjoy!