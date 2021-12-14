Community rallies behind families displaced by Macedon apartment fire

MACEDON, NY (WROC) — Several families at an apartment complex in Macedon may have lost everything in a fire on Monday, but thanks to donations and support from the community, they’re keeping hope and some joy going into the holidays.

Many of these people were at work, but even those who were home told us it spread through their building in less than 20 minutes. So, they had no time to save anything. But thanks to generosity from strangers, they’ll be able to recover.

It’s only been one day since the Johnson Family lost everything, they owned in their second-floor apartment, but instantly support for their kids to go back to school, clothed and fed came pouring in.

“Anything that you can name that we asked for, shirt size, shoe sizes, everything that we needed we wrote down,” Alateishia Johnson said. “They let us know that everything was coming in. They got my kids McDonald’s and pizza.”

Through the Red Cross, they and all their neighbors have been put up in a hotel for the time being. While they don’t know what comes next, the community’s generosity has taken care of them, and their kids are being fed so they can stay focused on finding shelter.

“We have a super community,” Johnson added. “Everybody is Superman and Superwoman; we have a super community.”

Donations are still being accepted at the Palmyra Macedon Primary School for every family impacted by the fire. Many people showed up already with clothes and supplies, no longer of use to them but will be key for keeping those like Johnson’s afloat.

“I don’t know these people, but you have my prayers,” Caren Vanopdorp told us as she dropped off clothes. “And I will pray for you every night until you’re back in a stable situation with housing and everything else.”

“Palmyra and Macedon and sort of like big, small towns like a city when it comes to helping each other,” Renee Thompson said. “All you have to do is shoutout and all the neighbors will come.”

The investigation into what caused this fire is still ongoing. If you would like to reach out and help these families, donations are still being accepted at the Palmyra Macedon Primary School.