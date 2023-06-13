ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week there’s a community police summit happening in Rochester. The theme is “Straight talk: violence or non-violence? You choose!”

This is at the First Church of God on Clarissa Street Thursday and Friday.

Reverend Dr. Dwight Fowler of United Christian Leadership Ministries is helping lead this event.

Dr. Fowler was a guest on News 8 at Sunrise along with Keith Stith, RPD Deputy Chief of Community Engagement. Watch their conversation about the event in the player on this page.

News 8’s Theresa Marsenburg will be there as emcee. More info about other speakers and schedules can be found on the UCLM website.