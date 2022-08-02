GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Rochester community are invited to join law enforcement officers at Greece Ridge Mall Saturday for a charity walk in honor of Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Officer Mazurkiewicz was laid to rest Monday following a city-wide procession and funeral.

The event will start at 9:15 a.m. from the Mall at Greece Ridge Center. Participants are asked to make a minimum donation of $10 and the first 100 people who donate $25 or more will receive a free memorial T-shirt. Children 12 and under are free.

Registration for the walk begins at 8 a.m. in the food court, with the ceremony following at 8:45 a.m. All proceeds raised will be donated to the family of officer Mazurkiewicz.

This will be the third time Operation Patriot Foundation has held a charity walk for local first responders who lost their lives on duty. The volunteer organization previously raised $10,000 for Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson who was shot and killed on September 3, 2014, in Rochester.

According to organizers, there will also be a short ceremony honoring Officer Mazurkiewicz with special guest speakers including Patty Pierson, sister of slain RPD Officer Daryl Pierson.