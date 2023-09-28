ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been one year since a now four-year-old boy was shot after he was caught in the middle of a shootout — and the community is supporting him as he makes a full recovery.

Marlo Joseph was sitting in his car seat in a car on North Clinton Avenue when the shootout occurred. He was hit once in the upper body and was rushed to Rochester General Hospital for surgery.

35-year-old Travis Lewis and 17-year-old Justin Rhynes were arrested and later pleaded guilty almost a year after the shooting.

Despite being in critical condition, Marlo was able to recover following the shooting — and the community has supported him every step of the way with the hashtag #MARLOSTRONG.

On the one-year anniversary of the incident, Untrapped Ministries will be holding a rally to support Marlo’s recovery. The rally will be held at the International Plaza on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.