Jewish Senior Life holds car parade for Rosh Hashanah

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jewish Senior Life celebrated Rosh Hashanah with a surprise car parade for its residents.

The holiday signifies the start of the Jewish new year. Typicalls, “High Holy Days” are celebrated with large services and gatherings.

High school volunteers made signs for the car parade. Residents said it was a nice surprise.

“It was something that we didn’t expect and it’s a joyous thing,” Alvin Friedman said. “We always look forward to starting a new year, it wipes out all the bad from the year before and we start fresh.”

The parade featured rabbis and community leaders.