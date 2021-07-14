Community groups gather to rally against violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The on-going violence is sparking conversations aiming to unite and heal communities seeing a rise in violent crimes.

This week Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is coming together with various church leaders, community members others for community conversations.

“We have committees, comprehensively designed that’s going to systematically target, with a laser focus, the root causes, the nucleus of the issues that we’re dealing with that make folk want to have violence in their hearts, and in their minds,” Founder Clay Harris said.

The Community conversations take place Thursday and Saturday. More information can be found here.